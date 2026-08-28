Out of the shadows: Who shot and killed David Denogean?

PHOENIX — Who killed David Denogean while he was walking his dog on Black Friday 2022?

Nearly four years after the 30-year-old was shot, that question still remains.

This case is one ABC15 has closely followed and even featured in our previous streaming series Arizona's Coldest Cases.

Months into the investigation, a photo of the suspected killer and later a portion of surveillance video was released.

Phoenix Police Dept. Suspect photo released in the David Denogean murder case

The video shows someone running out of the shadows, near 12th Street and Maryland, and shooting David.

Still, years have passed with no arrests in the case.

In 2025, ABC15 did learn Phoenix police quickly zeroed in on a suspect. That man, now 33-years-old, has never been charged with David's death.

In the last year, our team of investigators has obtained newly released public records in the case.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Phoenix Police Dept. Police officers focused on a purple bullet found at the scene.

The police report, body camera video, and crime scene photos raised even more questions for the Denogean family.

This month, ABC15 Investigator Ashley Holden sat down with David's parents, Judy and Frank Denogean, after going through hours of body camera video.

They want the footage and photos shown because they hope it will push someone to come forward with information.

It's the same reason they sat down, once again, to talk about their son and the years-long investigation into his death.

Ashley Holden - ABC15 Loved ones gather at vigil for David Denogean on Black Friday each year.

After our interview with David's parents, Phoenix police did reach out. A meeting between family and investigators is now in the works.

This episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered takes viewers back through the information learned in the last year. It also includes extended body camera video and more from our interview with David's parents.

DAVD DENOGEAN: A purple bullet? A vehicle of interest? Newly obtained video and photos from the night David Denogean was murdered, gives us a first look behind the crime scene tape. David, a beloved Valley track coach, was shot and killed while walking his dog on Black Friday in… pic.twitter.com/AmaslWoQap — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) August 22, 2026

There is a $20,000-dollar Silent Witness reward in the case.