Silent Witness reward doubled in Phoenix track coach homicide case

PHOENIX — The Denogean family is taking action in their journey for justice by raising the Silent Witness reward in their loved one's case, the family hopes this will urge someone to come forward.

"What do we need to do to help this investigation move forward," said Frank "Coach D" Denogean, David's father.

It has been more than a year since 30-year-old David Denogean, a former Camelback High School track coach, was shot and killed. On Monday, David's father spoke with ABC15, be said the family decided to double the Silent Witness reward from $10,000 to now $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

"They say money talks, and I know that there might be someone out there that knows what has happened and who did this," said Frank.

The increase in funds came from the community, friends and relatives.

"We're very fortunate," said Frank.

David was walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on November 25, 2022, when a man ran up to him - seemingly at random, shooting and killing him. That person has never been caught.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix police, they said this case is still an active and ongoing investigation and sent us the following statement:

"Detectives strongly encourage the public’s help in solving this crime. Releasing or sharing investigative details could compromise the investigation and prosecution when a suspect is arrested. Our detectives have and will continue to work with the victim’s family and will investigate any and all tips / leads that are made available."

The family says they are still finding ways to stay strong. They are holding a Christmas Toy Drive & Party on Saturday, something they last year.

"I just told my wife, you know, the community's been so great to us and we need to do something for David. And, David loved Christmas, you know, he loved all the holidays," said Frank.

David loved helping others, especially children. He worked as a teacher and coach at St. Mary's Catholic High School and then most recently, Camelback High before his death.

Athletes that David taught will be helping on Saturday.

"That shows that David left something important, was something important in their life and unfortunately, he's not able to do that anymore. So now, it's up to them to carry the torch and do good things for other people," said Frank.

The Christmas event will be held December 16 at VFW Post #720, off East Thomas Road. The toy and gift drop-off is from noon to 3 p.m., games and activities are set from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Denogean family said all families in need are welcome to join in on the fun.

The family has also created anonline fundraiser.