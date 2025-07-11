Four years later: Destiny McClain's family pushes for answers in her shooting death

PHOENIX — It was July 18, 2021, when Destiny McClain lost her life while trying to order at a food truck near 17th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

The 23-year-old was described by her family as a "homebody." Her mom, Brenda Gilliam-Miller, said her daughter didn't even want to go out the night she was shot and killed. The family said McClain went to be a good friend but ultimately lost her life.

Phoenix police quickly released surveillance video in 2021 and held a press conference with the help of Silent Witness. Police asked the public for help in identifying a vehicle of interest that left the shooting scene.

But now years have passed without answers in McClain's case.

Gilliam-Miller sat down with ABC15 to discuss the case, her daughter, and her own efforts to help others.

"It was very important to me for people to know who she was and not what happened to her," said Gillaim-Miller.

Those efforts include starting a foundation in her daughter's name, supporting other parents who have lost their own child and studying to become a victim's advocate.

"I've accepted that we may not get closure in my lifetime, but I have faith that we will get closure," said Gillaim-Miller.

While she holds out hope, she works to share her daughter's story in new ways. Currently, she's working to get a donated billboard for the case.

There is a $2,000 Silent Witness reward for information in the case.