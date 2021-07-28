Family hopes surveillance video will help solve murder of woman shot at Phoenix food truck

PHOENIX — The family of a woman who was fatally shot at a Phoenix food truck this month is hoping for answers after surveillance video of the incident was released Tuesday.

During a press conference, Phoenix police released the surveillance video showing the suspected vehicle involved in the July 18 shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Destiny McClain.

Her mother, Brenda Gilliam-Miller, described Destiny as having "a heart of gold" between tears during the press conference.

Family of Destiny McClain

“Destiny had a heart of gold. Always willing to go out of her way to help anyone in any way she could. She loved to laugh and loved to make people around her laugh. The love of Destiny’s life was her dog Capone. She was extremely close to her family. She was would light up any room with her smile and infectious laugh," Gilliam-Miller said.

Family of Destiny McClain

Phoenix police said the video was shared with the hope that the community will recognize the suspected vehicle.

Officials say at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, McClain was ordering food near 17th Street and McDowell Road when she was struck by gunfire.

Phoenix Fire medics rushed her to a hospital where she later died.

Detectives believe unknown suspects were shooting from a vehicle in the area and the gunfire traveled in her direction, striking her.

"We have no reason to believe Destiny was targeted for who she was or anything like that so we are trying to find out why this happened," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.