APS customers to get money back on July, August billing statements

Customers can expect to get about $23 back this summer
PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service Company customers will be receiving money back this summer.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved the refunding of $52 million in uncommitted surcharge funds, which will go back to customers in the form of bill credits.

Customers should expect to receive a total of about $23 in credits over two months (July and August) on upcoming billing statements.

The surcharge funds through Demand Side Management Adjustment Charge (DSMAC) and Renewable Energy Adjustment Charge (REAC) programs are “intended to pay for the costs of Commission-approved measures and programs that reduce peak demand, increase energy efficiency, and renewable energy programs,” according to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

