18-year-old hiker dies after experiencing heat-related symptoms at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON — An 18-year-old hiker died after experiencing heat-related symptoms while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park, according to park officials.

Grand Canyon officials said the park's Regional Communications Center received a report around 1:40 p.m. on June 3 of a hiker in distress below Havasupai Gardens.

According to park officials, National Park Service rangers located the man about 30 feet below the trail in a remote area near Garden Creek.

Grand Canyon officials said rangers launched a coordinated helicopter rescue operation to reach the hiker, but despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

According to the National Park Service, the 18-year-old was attempting a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back using the Bright Angel Trail.

Park officials said the incident remains under investigation in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Grand Canyon officials are not releasing the hiker's identity at this time pending notification of family members.