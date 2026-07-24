First look: Sprouts to open flagship Phoenix store just steps from new HQ

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., the Arizona-based grocery chain, is opening the first piece of its new headquarters campus, a flagship store in North Phoenix.

The new store, which is located at 20650 N. 56th St., will open on July 24.

It is located just steps away from the national grocer's brand-new corporate headquarters, which is in a four-story, 144,500-square-foot building in the CityNorth development.

The new Phoenix store is in the same footprint as all Sprouts (Nasdaq: SFM) stores that have opened since 2024, but is a little bit bigger, at more than 25,000 square feet.

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