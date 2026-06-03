Summer 2026 meal programs around the Valley: Where to get free, low-cost meals during school break

Valley school districts and community centers are offering meals throughout the summer for children, teens, and adults in need of healthy, nutritious food.
ABC15's Smart Shopper team has compiled a list of locations where both children and parents can get free or low-cost meals during the summer months.
See the list below, or check out this interactive map for more options.
Laveen School District
All children 18 years of age and younger may enjoy a nutritious breakfast and lunch during the summer break. All kids’ meals are free. There are no income requirements, and you do not need to register. Children do not need to be enrolled in a Laveen school to participate.
Adult meals are available for purchase at school sites only; breakfast is $3, and lunch is $5.
Families participating at the locations below must consume meals on-site. Food cannot be taken to-go.
|Location
|Dates
|Days of Service
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Desert Meadows
|May 26 – July 24
(closed 7/3)
|Mon – Fri.
|7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Laveen
|June 1 – June 25
|Mon – Thur.
|8:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|M.C. Cash
|June 1 – June 25
|Mon – Thur.
|8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
|12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Rogers Ranch
|May 26 – July 23
|Mon – Thur.
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|May 26 – July 31
(closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3, 7/9 & 7/24)
|Mon – Fri.
|8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|South Mountain Community Center
|May 26 – July 31
(closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/9)
|Mon – Fri.
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|South Phoenix Youth Center
|June 1 -July 23
(Closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/15)
|Mon – Fri.
|No Breakfast
|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Playa Margarita Recreation Center
|June 1 -July 23
(Closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/15)
|Mon – Fri
|9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Mesa Public Schools
Mesa Public Schools Food & Nutrition Department is offering the USDA Summer Food Service Program. This program provides free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years of age and younger at participating sites. Free meals are available in the cafeteria during meal service times. Meals are not available for “grab & go”, per USDA regulations. Adults can eat breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5.
Elementary Schools
|School
|Start Date
|End Date
|Days
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Address
|Emerson
|6/1/2026
|6/5/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:15–8:45 AM
|11:30–12:30 PM
|415 N Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201
|Eisenhower
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:00–8:30 AM
|11:30–12:15 PM
|848 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
|Highland
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:00–8:20 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|3042 E Adobe St, Mesa, AZ 85213
|Jefferson
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:30–8:50 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|120 S Jefferson Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208
|K-8 STEM Acad.
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:00–8:20 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|6650 E Raftriver St, Mesa, AZ 85215
|Lowell
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:30–8:50 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|920 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204
|Summit Elementary
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:00–8:20 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|1560 W Summit Pl, Chandler, AZ 85224
|Webster
|5/26/2026
|6/26/2026
|Mon–Fri
|8:30–8:50 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|202 N Sycamore, Mesa, AZ 85201
Junior High Schools
|School
|Start Date
|End Date
|Days
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Address
|Brimhall
|6/1/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Thur
|8:15–8:45 AM
|11:45–12:15 PM
|4949 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
|Kino
|6/1/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Thur
|8:15–8:45 AM
|11:45–12:15 PM
|848 N Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203
|Rhodes
|6/1/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Thur
|7:30–8:00 AM
|11:30–12:00 PM
|1860 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202
|Stapley
|6/1/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Thur
|8:15–8:45 AM
|11:45–12:15 PM
|3250 E Hermosa Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213
High Schools
|School
|Start Date
|End Date
|Days
|Breakfast Time
|Lunch Time
|Address
|Notes
|Mesa
|5/26/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Fri
|7:40–8:40 AM
|11:30–12:15 PM
|1630 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204
|Red Mountain
|6/1/2026
|6/12/2026
|Mon–Fri
|7:45–8:00 AM
|12:00–12:30 PM
|7301 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207
|Skyline Pool*
|6/1/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Thur
|8:00–9:00 AM
|11:00–12:30 PM
|845 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85208
|Meals at aquatic center
|Westwood
|6/1/2026
|6/25/2026
|Mon–Fri
|7:30–8:00 AM
|12:00–12:30 PM
|945 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85201
Peoria and Peoria Unified Schools
The Peoria Unified School District offers free summer breakfast and lunch at select schools throughout the district.
Meals are free for anyone 18 and younger. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $4.
For a list of schools and hours these meals are served, visit their website.
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Peoria also serves free and low-cost hot dinners during summer break through the Peoria Summer Dinner Program at William L. Patena Community Center (8335 W. Jefferson St.).
Meals are available June 1 through July 16, Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Meals are free for youth 18 and younger. Adults ages 19 and older may purchase a meal for $4.
For more information, call 623-773-7436 or visit this website.
Phoenix Elementary School District #1
Phoenix Elementary School District #1 is proud to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children 18 years old and younger throughout the summer.
No application, registration, or sign-up is required.
|School
|Dates & Days
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Bethune $
June 1 – June 25
Monday – Thursday
|8:00–8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
|Capitol $
June 1 – June 25
Monday – Thursday
|8:00–8:30 a.m.
|12:00–12:30 p.m.
|Emerson $
May 27 – June 18
Monday – Thursday
|8:00–8:30 a.m.
|12:00–12:30 p.m.
|Herrera
June 1 – June 25
Monday – Thursday
|8:00–8:30 a.m.
|12:00–12:30 p.m.
|Lowell
June 1 – June 25
Monday – Thursday
|8:00–8:30 a.m.
|12:00–12:30 p.m.
|Magnet Traditional $
June 1 – June 25
Monday – Thursday
|8:30–9:00 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
|Shaw Montessori
June 1 – June 12
Monday – Friday
|8:00–8:30 a.m.
|12:00–12:30 p.m.
|Whittier $
May 26 – June 18
Monday – Thursday
|8:00–9:00 a.m.
|12:00–12:30 p.m.
Community Partnerships Offering Free Summer Meals
|Location
|Dates & Days
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Vernell Coleman
June 1 - July 24
Monday - Friday
|8:00-9:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
|Eastlake Park
May 26 - July 31
Monday - Friday
|8:00-9:00 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Harmon Park
June 1 - July 24
Monday - Friday
|8:00-9:00 a.m.
|12:00-12:30 p.m.
|Hayden Park
June 1 - July 24
Monday - Friday
|9:00-10:00 a.m.
|12:00-1:00 p.m.
|University Park
June 1 - July 31
Monday - Friday
|8:30-9:00 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Scottsdale Unified School District
Every Wednesday from June 3 to July 22, Scottsdale Community College hosts Scottsdale Unified School District's food program, thanks in part to strong community partnerships.
Through their family-friendly distribution model, the program helped reduce hunger, maintain connections with students, and provide critical support when school is not in session.
Skyline Prep Charter Schools
Skyline Prep Charter Schools are offering free summer meals for school-aged children.
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Success School (Surprise)
Meals will be provided to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge, at Arizona Charter Academy (16025 N Dysart Rd.) from June 2 - June 12, 2026, Monday to Friday
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
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This is not an exhaustive list of summer meals around the Valley. Know of a meal service we missed? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.