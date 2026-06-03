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Summer 2026 meal programs around the Valley: Where to get free, low-cost meals during school break

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Valley school districts and community centers are offering meals throughout the summer for children, teens, and adults in need of healthy, nutritious food.

ABC15's Smart Shopper team has compiled a list of locations where both children and parents can get free or low-cost meals during the summer months.

See the list below, or check out this interactive map for more options.

Laveen School District

All children 18 years of age and younger may enjoy a nutritious breakfast and lunch during the summer break. All kids’ meals are free. There are no income requirements, and you do not need to register. Children do not need to be enrolled in a Laveen school to participate.

Adult meals are available for purchase at school sites only; breakfast is $3, and lunch is $5.

Families participating at the locations below must consume meals on-site. Food cannot be taken to-go.

LocationDatesDays of ServiceBreakfastLunch
Desert MeadowsMay 26 – July 24
(closed 7/3)		Mon – Fri.7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
LaveenJune 1 – June 25Mon – Thur.8:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
M.C. CashJune 1 – June 25Mon – Thur.8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Rogers RanchMay 26 – July 23Mon – Thur.8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Cesar Chavez Community CenterMay 26 – July 31
(closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3, 7/9 & 7/24)		Mon – Fri.8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
South Mountain Community CenterMay 26 – July 31
(closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/9)		Mon – Fri.8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
South Phoenix Youth CenterJune 1 -July 23
(Closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/15)		Mon – Fri. No Breakfast12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Playa Margarita Recreation CenterJune 1 -July 23
(Closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/15)		Mon – Fri 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mesa Public Schools

Mesa Public Schools Food & Nutrition Department is offering the USDA Summer Food Service Program. This program provides free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years of age and younger at participating sites. Free meals are available in the cafeteria during meal service times. Meals are not available for “grab & go”, per USDA regulations. Adults can eat breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5.

Elementary Schools

School
Start Date
End Date
Days
Breakfast Time
Lunch Time
Address
Emerson
6/1/2026
6/5/2026
Mon–Fri
8:15–8:45 AM
11:30–12:30 PM
415 N Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201
Eisenhower
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:00–8:30 AM
11:30–12:15 PM
848 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201
Highland
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:00–8:20 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
3042 E Adobe St, Mesa, AZ 85213
Jefferson
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:30–8:50 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
120 S Jefferson Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208
K-8 STEM Acad.
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:00–8:20 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
6650 E Raftriver St, Mesa, AZ 85215
Lowell
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:30–8:50 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
920 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204
Summit Elementary
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:00–8:20 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
1560 W Summit Pl, Chandler, AZ 85224
Webster
5/26/2026
6/26/2026
Mon–Fri
8:30–8:50 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
202 N Sycamore, Mesa, AZ 85201

Junior High Schools

School
Start Date
End Date
Days
Breakfast Time
Lunch Time
Address
Brimhall
6/1/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Thur
8:15–8:45 AM
11:45–12:15 PM
4949 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206
Kino
6/1/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Thur
8:15–8:45 AM
11:45–12:15 PM
848 N Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203
Rhodes
6/1/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Thur
7:30–8:00 AM
11:30–12:00 PM
1860 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202
Stapley
6/1/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Thur
8:15–8:45 AM
11:45–12:15 PM
3250 E Hermosa Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213

High Schools

School
Start Date
End Date
Days
Breakfast Time
Lunch Time
Address
Notes
Mesa
5/26/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Fri
7:40–8:40 AM
11:30–12:15 PM
1630 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204
Red Mountain
6/1/2026
6/12/2026
Mon–Fri
7:45–8:00 AM
12:00–12:30 PM
7301 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207
Skyline Pool*
6/1/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Thur
8:00–9:00 AM
11:00–12:30 PM
845 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85208
Meals at aquatic center
Westwood
6/1/2026
6/25/2026
Mon–Fri
7:30–8:00 AM
12:00–12:30 PM
945 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85201

Peoria and Peoria Unified Schools

The Peoria Unified School District offers free summer breakfast and lunch at select schools throughout the district.

Meals are free for anyone 18 and younger. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $4.

For a list of schools and hours these meals are served, visit their website.

Peoria also serves free and low-cost hot dinners during summer break through the Peoria Summer Dinner Program at William L. Patena Community Center (8335 W. Jefferson St.).

Meals are available June 1 through July 16, Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Meals are free for youth 18 and younger. Adults ages 19 and older may purchase a meal for $4.

For more information, call 623-773-7436 or visit this website.

Phoenix Elementary School District #1

Phoenix Elementary School District #1 is proud to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children 18 years old and younger throughout the summer.

No application, registration, or sign-up is required.

SchoolDates & DaysBreakfastLunch
Bethune $

June 1 – June 25

Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Capitol $

June 1 – June 25

Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m.12:00–12:30 p.m.
Emerson $

May 27 – June 18

Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m.12:00–12:30 p.m.
Herrera

June 1 – June 25

Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m.12:00–12:30 p.m.
Lowell

June 1 – June 25

Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m.12:00–12:30 p.m.
Magnet Traditional $

June 1 – June 25

Monday – Thursday

8:30–9:00 a.m.11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Shaw Montessori

June 1 – June 12

Monday – Friday

8:00–8:30 a.m.12:00–12:30 p.m.
Whittier $

May 26 – June 18

Monday – Thursday

8:00–9:00 a.m.12:00–12:30 p.m.

Community Partnerships Offering Free Summer Meals

LocationDates & DaysBreakfastLunch
Vernell Coleman

June 1 - July 24

Monday - Friday

8:00-9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. 
Eastlake Park

May 26 - July 31

Monday - Friday

8:00-9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 
Harmon Park

June 1 - July 24 

Monday - Friday

8:00-9:00 a.m.12:00-12:30 p.m. 
Hayden Park

June 1 - July 24

Monday - Friday

9:00-10:00 a.m.12:00-1:00 p.m.
University Park

June 1 - July 31 

Monday - Friday 

8:30-9:00 a.m.11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Scottsdale Unified School District

Every Wednesday from June 3 to July 22, Scottsdale Community College hosts Scottsdale Unified School District's food program, thanks in part to strong community partnerships.

Through their family-friendly distribution model, the program helped reduce hunger, maintain connections with students, and provide critical support when school is not in session.

Skyline Prep Charter Schools

Skyline Prep Charter Schools are offering free summer meals for school-aged children.
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Skyline Schools 2026 summer meal
Skyline summer meals 2026

Success School (Surprise)

Meals will be provided to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge, at Arizona Charter Academy (16025 N Dysart Rd.) from June 2 - June 12, 2026, Monday to Friday

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

This is not an exhaustive list of summer meals around the Valley. Know of a meal service we missed? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.

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