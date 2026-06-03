Summer 2026 meal programs around the Valley: Where to get free, low-cost meals during school break

Valley school districts and community centers are offering meals throughout the summer for children, teens, and adults in need of healthy, nutritious food.

ABC15's Smart Shopper team has compiled a list of locations where both children and parents can get free or low-cost meals during the summer months.

See the list below, or check out this interactive map for more options.

Laveen School District

All children 18 years of age and younger may enjoy a nutritious breakfast and lunch during the summer break. All kids’ meals are free. There are no income requirements, and you do not need to register. Children do not need to be enrolled in a Laveen school to participate.

Adult meals are available for purchase at school sites only; breakfast is $3, and lunch is $5.

Families participating at the locations below must consume meals on-site. Food cannot be taken to-go.



Location Dates Days of Service Breakfast Lunch Desert Meadows May 26 – July 24

(closed 7/3) Mon – Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Laveen June 1 – June 25 Mon – Thur. 8:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. M.C. Cash June 1 – June 25 Mon – Thur. 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Rogers Ranch May 26 – July 23 Mon – Thur. 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Cesar Chavez Community Center May 26 – July 31

(closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3, 7/9 & 7/24) Mon – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. South Mountain Community Center May 26 – July 31

(closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/9) Mon – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. South Phoenix Youth Center June 1 -July 23

(Closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/15) Mon – Fri. No Breakfast 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Playa Margarita Recreation Center June 1 -July 23

(Closed 6/18, 6/19, 7/3 & 7/15) Mon – Fri 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mesa Public Schools

Mesa Public Schools Food & Nutrition Department is offering the USDA Summer Food Service Program. This program provides free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years of age and younger at participating sites. Free meals are available in the cafeteria during meal service times. Meals are not available for “grab & go”, per USDA regulations. Adults can eat breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5.

Elementary Schools

School

Start Date

End Date

Days

Breakfast Time

Lunch Time

Address

Emerson

6/1/2026

6/5/2026

Mon–Fri

8:15–8:45 AM

11:30–12:30 PM

415 N Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201

Eisenhower

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:00–8:30 AM

11:30–12:15 PM

848 N Mesa Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201

Highland

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:00–8:20 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

3042 E Adobe St, Mesa, AZ 85213

Jefferson

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:30–8:50 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

120 S Jefferson Ave, Mesa, AZ 85208

K-8 STEM Acad.

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:00–8:20 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

6650 E Raftriver St, Mesa, AZ 85215

Lowell

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:30–8:50 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

920 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Summit Elementary

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:00–8:20 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

1560 W Summit Pl, Chandler, AZ 85224

Webster

5/26/2026

6/26/2026

Mon–Fri

8:30–8:50 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

202 N Sycamore, Mesa, AZ 85201



Junior High Schools

School

Start Date

End Date

Days

Breakfast Time

Lunch Time

Address

Brimhall

6/1/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Thur

8:15–8:45 AM

11:45–12:15 PM

4949 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206

Kino

6/1/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Thur

8:15–8:45 AM

11:45–12:15 PM

848 N Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203

Rhodes

6/1/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Thur

7:30–8:00 AM

11:30–12:00 PM

1860 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202

Stapley

6/1/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Thur

8:15–8:45 AM

11:45–12:15 PM

3250 E Hermosa Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213



High Schools

School

Start Date

End Date

Days

Breakfast Time

Lunch Time

Address

Notes

Mesa

5/26/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Fri

7:40–8:40 AM

11:30–12:15 PM

1630 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204

Red Mountain

6/1/2026

6/12/2026

Mon–Fri

7:45–8:00 AM

12:00–12:30 PM

7301 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207

Skyline Pool*

6/1/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Thur

8:00–9:00 AM

11:00–12:30 PM

845 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85208

Meals at aquatic center

Westwood

6/1/2026

6/25/2026

Mon–Fri

7:30–8:00 AM

12:00–12:30 PM

945 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85201



Peoria and Peoria Unified Schools

The Peoria Unified School District offers free summer breakfast and lunch at select schools throughout the district.

Meals are free for anyone 18 and younger. Adults may purchase breakfast for $2 and lunch for $4.

For a list of schools and hours these meals are served, visit their website.

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Peoria also serves free and low-cost hot dinners during summer break through the Peoria Summer Dinner Program at William L. Patena Community Center (8335 W. Jefferson St.).

Meals are available June 1 through July 16, Monday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Meals are free for youth 18 and younger. Adults ages 19 and older may purchase a meal for $4.

For more information, call 623-773-7436 or visit this website.

Phoenix Elementary School District #1

Phoenix Elementary School District #1 is proud to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), providing free breakfast and lunch meals to all children 18 years old and younger throughout the summer.

No application, registration, or sign-up is required.



School Dates & Days Breakfast Lunch Bethune $ June 1 – June 25 Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Capitol $ June 1 – June 25 Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m. 12:00–12:30 p.m. Emerson $ May 27 – June 18 Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m. 12:00–12:30 p.m. Herrera June 1 – June 25 Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m. 12:00–12:30 p.m. Lowell June 1 – June 25 Monday – Thursday

8:00–8:30 a.m. 12:00–12:30 p.m. Magnet Traditional $ June 1 – June 25 Monday – Thursday

8:30–9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Shaw Montessori June 1 – June 12 Monday – Friday

8:00–8:30 a.m. 12:00–12:30 p.m. Whittier $ May 26 – June 18 Monday – Thursday

8:00–9:00 a.m. 12:00–12:30 p.m.

Community Partnerships Offering Free Summer Meals



Location Dates & Days Breakfast Lunch Vernell Coleman June 1 - July 24 Monday - Friday

8:00-9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Eastlake Park May 26 - July 31 Monday - Friday

8:00-9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Harmon Park June 1 - July 24 Monday - Friday

8:00-9:00 a.m. 12:00-12:30 p.m. Hayden Park June 1 - July 24 Monday - Friday

9:00-10:00 a.m. 12:00-1:00 p.m. University Park June 1 - July 31 Monday - Friday

8:30-9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Scottsdale Unified School District

Every Wednesday from June 3 to July 22, Scottsdale Community College hosts Scottsdale Unified School District's food program, thanks in part to strong community partnerships.

Through their family-friendly distribution model, the program helped reduce hunger, maintain connections with students, and provide critical support when school is not in session.

Skyline Prep Charter Schools

Skyline Prep Charter Schools are offering free summer meals for school-aged children.

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8 a.m.

Lunch: 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Skyline Schools

Skyline Schools

Success School (Surprise)

Meals will be provided to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge, at Arizona Charter Academy (16025 N Dysart Rd.) from June 2 - June 12, 2026, Monday to Friday

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

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This is not an exhaustive list of summer meals around the Valley. Know of a meal service we missed? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.