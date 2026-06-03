Scottsdale Unified one of several Valley districts offering summer meals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For many children who rely on school meals, summer can be one of the hungriest times of year when classes are out, and regular access to food disappears.

Scottsdale Unified School District recognized that need and launched a flexible grab-and-go program that allows families to pick up a week's worth of meals at once. Last year, they served more than 135,000 meals, and this year, they're bringing the food distribution back.

The program at Scottsdale Community College's East Lot reached families in underserved and rural areas, including some children facing challenges like a lack of refrigeration or electricity at home.

Every Wednesday from June 3 to July 22, SCC hosts Scottsdale Unified School District's food program, thanks in part to strong community partnerships. Through their family-friendly distribution model, the program helped reduce hunger, maintain connections with students, and provide critical support when school is not in session.