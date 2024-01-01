Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Menudo, final days of light displays and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 1-7.
- Food City: Stores with deli departments are offering a free bowl of menudo to all dine-in customers between 9 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.
- Free Christmas tree recycling: Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling.
- Free microchipping for pets: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is hosting a series of free events to get your pets microchipped. Events are at East and West shelters from Monday-Friday between 12-4 p.m. You can schedule an appointment on the date of your choice here.
- Main Event: Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99.
- Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.
- Peter Piper Pizza: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.
- Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.
- Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.
- Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.
- Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.
- Arizona Diamondbacks Ballpark Season Pass: Get access to all 83 home games in 2024 for just $299. Learn more here.
- Avondazzle Holiday Light Display:Walk through the Avondale Civic Center Complex and see thousands of dazzling lights. The walk-through is complete with various photo opportunities. The event runs until January 1, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sparkling Surprise: Take a stroll through the park and see 25 acres of light displays in the northwest Valley. The event runs through January 2, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Glendale Glitters: Celebrate 30 years of Glendale Glitters this holiday season through January 1, 2024.
- Downtown Chandler Sugarland: Take a stroll through the Candyland-inspired sugar-filled experience! The display includes a photo opportunity on a sleigh in front of the Tumbleweed Tree and plenty of other great photo spots. The display will be up through January 2, 2024.
HOLIDAY GIFT CARD DEALS
- Federal American Grill is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day.
- Peter Piper Pizza: Through Jan. 1, buy $75 in gift cards, get $15 bonus card; $100 in gift cards, get $20 bonus card; or $125 in gift cards, get $25 bonus card. Bonus cards are redeemable through Jan. 2 -March 31, 2024. Gift cards can be purchased in Peter Piper Pizza restaurants.
Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.