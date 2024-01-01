Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Menudo, final days of light displays and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 1-7.



Food City : Stores with deli departments are offering a free bowl of menudo to all dine-in customers between 9 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Free Christmas tree recycling : Various locations across the Valley are offering free or low-cost recycling.

Free microchipping for pets: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is hosting a series of free events to get your pets microchipped. Events are at East and West shelters from Monday-Friday between 12-4 p.m. You can schedule an appointment on the date of your choice here.

Main Event : Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99.

: Now through Jan. 15, Monday-Thursday, get the All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Harkins Theatres' Tuesday Night Classics: See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here.

See classic films on the big screen for just $5! Buy tickets here. Arizona Diamondbacks Ballpark Season Pass : Get access to all 83 home games in 2024 for just $299. Learn more here.

: Get access to all 83 home games in 2024 for just $299. Learn more here. Avondazzle Holiday Light Display:Walk through the Avondale Civic Center Complex and see thousands of dazzling lights. The walk-through is complete with various photo opportunities. The event runs until January 1, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sparkling Surprise: Take a stroll through the park and see 25 acres of light displays in the northwest Valley. The event runs through January 2, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Glendale Glitters: Celebrate 30 years of Glendale Glitters this holiday season through January 1, 2024.

Downtown Chandler Sugarland: Take a stroll through the Candyland-inspired sugar-filled experience! The display includes a photo opportunity on a sleigh in front of the Tumbleweed Tree and plenty of other great photo spots. The display will be up through January 2, 2024.

Federal American Grill is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day.

is offering two special gift card promotions: for every $50 gift card purchase you’ll receive a $10 bonus card, and for every $100 purchase you’ll receive a $20 bonus card. This deal will be available through New Year's Day. Peter Piper Pizza: Through Jan. 1, buy $75 in gift cards, get $15 bonus card; $100 in gift cards, get $20 bonus card; or $125 in gift cards, get $25 bonus card. Bonus cards are redeemable through Jan. 2 -March 31, 2024. Gift cards can be purchased in Peter Piper Pizza restaurants.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.