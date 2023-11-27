Ballpark Season Pass deal: Get tickets to 83 D-backs home games in 2024 for $299

Starting on Cyber Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get a “Ballpark Season Pass” for $299.

Fans can get tickets to 81 regular season home games and two exhibition games for one price.

For all 83 games, it makes the experience just $3.60 per game!

“Similar to the popular Summer Pass, additional benefits provide fans the opportunity to sit with their friends and purchase guest passes to add onto their tickets,” team officials say.

The limited-time deal is available online or in the MLB Ballpark App.