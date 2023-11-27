Watch Now
Ballpark Season Pass deal: Get tickets to 83 D-backs home games in 2024 for $299

Get access to 83 games at Chase Field for one price
chase-field-diamondbacks.jpg
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 27, 2023
Starting on Cyber Monday, Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get a “Ballpark Season Pass” for $299.

Fans can get tickets to 81 regular season home games and two exhibition games for one price.

For all 83 games, it makes the experience just $3.60 per game!

“Similar to the popular Summer Pass, additional benefits provide fans the opportunity to sit with their friends and purchase guest passes to add onto their tickets,” team officials say.

The limited-time deal is available online or in the MLB Ballpark App.

