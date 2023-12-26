LIST: Where to take your fresh Christmas tree for free and low-cost recycling in the Valley

Now that Christmas is over, what do you do with that fresh Christmas tree?

Cities around the Valley offer designated areas for tree drop-offs that are available for the next several weeks.

Here are some locations to check out for free or low-cost recycling:

Note: This list is not exhaustive. Check your local city website or city public works departments for more options.

Buckeye

On Jan. 7 and 14, 2024, bring trees (unbagged, free from plastic, wires, decorations, etc) to the following locations:

Fire Station 701: 404 S. Miller Rd.

Fire Station 702: 1911 S. Rainbow Rd.

Fire Station 704: 27360 W. Wagner Complex Dr.

Fire Station 705: West Partesso Parkway

Park n Ride Buckeye (W. Palm Lane)

Glendale

From Dec. 30, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024, recycle your unbagged tree (free from decorations, tree stands, nails, etc) at the following locations:



Acoma Park: 53rd Avenue and Aroma Road

Fire Station No. 156: 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road

Heroes Regional Park Library: 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Foothills Park: 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Sahuaro Ranch Park: Southeast corner of 63rd Avenue and Mountain View Road

O’Neil Park: 64th and Missouri avenues

Rose Lane Park: 51st and Marlene avenues

Mesa

The following 24-hour drop-off sites will be open to Mesa residents from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16:



Fitch Park: 651 N. Center St.

East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E. Decatur St.

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Substation: 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park: 845 N. Lindsay Road

Dobson Ranch Park: 2363 S. Dobson Road

Trees recycled through this program will be sustainably reused as garden mulch and marine habitats at Roosevelt Lake. All nails, stands, tinsel, lights, and ornaments must be removed from trees. Trees flocked with artificial snow, wreaths, and trees from commercial vendors will not be accepted.

Additional tree disposal options for Mesa residents include a donation for planting at Mesa parks, curbside bulk pick-up, and green waste barrel service. For more information, please click here.

Phoenix

The Public Works Department offers Phoenix residents several drop-off locations for their live Christmas trees and wreaths to be composted:



Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station- 3060 S. 27th Ave.

Trees or wreaths may be dropped off at any of the participating Phoenix parks any time through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Only live trees and wreaths are accepted.

Trees and wreaths will be composted at the City of Phoenix Compost Facility.

Queen Creek

The Town of Queen Creek offers a free, self-serve Christmas tree drop-off through Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The self-service drop-off area is located just north of the Town’s Field Operations Facility at 19715 S. 220th Street and can only be accessed via Ryan Road.

All lights, decorations and ornaments must be removed before dropping off. Only live Christmas trees will be accepted.

Collected trees are chipped and used as roadside cover at Waste Connections’ landfill for dust control.

Town trash and recycling customers can also schedule a bulk pick-up for their tree at no additional cost by visiting QueenCreekAZ.gov/BulkTrash. When scheduling a bulk pickup online, residents should select “Other Items” and then “Christmas Tree.”

Christmas trees must be cut down to four-foot lengths for the safety of our bulk pickup drivers. Christmas trees do not have to be bagged, bundled, and tied like other yard debris.

Christmas trees can also be taken to Waste Connections’ Apache Junction Transfer Station at 3755 S. Royal Palm Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119, for $10. The Transfer Station is open Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents must have a valid driver's license with a Queen Creek address or current water bill that shows your Town of Queen Creek Trash & Recycling Services payment to receive the discounted rate.

Scottsdale

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, and ending Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, Scottsdale Solid Waste Services is offering two ways for you to dispose of your unwanted live Christmas trees or wreaths.

Only real, untreated Christmas trees or wreaths (unwired) are accepted for composting, conserving landfill space. Artificial trees, stands, and ornaments aren't accepted.

The City of Scottsdale will provide roll-off containers that are yellow in color and labeled for your disposal convenience:



Cactus Park: 7202 E. Cactus Road (Cactus Rd and Scottsdale Rd - southwest corner of the parking lot.)

Eldorado Park: 2301 N. Miller Road (77th Street and McDowell Road - in the parking lot east of the soccer fields.)

Scottsdale Ranch Park: 10400 E. Via Linda (104th Street and Via Linda - in the parking lot west of the basketball courts.)

Thompson Peak Park: 20199 N. 78th Pl. (Thompson Peak Parkway and Hayden Road - in the northeast parking lot.)

Single-family home residents can place Christmas trees in their green waste pile, separate from your bulk trash, for collection in your scheduled Brush/Bulk service week.

Surprise

The City of Surprise offers several disposal sites. The drop-off period runs from December 27, 2023, to January 17, 2024.

Please remove all decorations and place trees in designated areas only. Limit - two trees per household.

Drop-off locations:



Tempe

Remove tree stands, nails, ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel prior to disposal.

