Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Donuts, concerts, date night and more

PHOENIX — Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week (July 3-9, 2023):



Free health, dental and vision care : Dental, medical, and vision care services are available for free during a three-day event at the Phoenix Convention Center from July 5-7. Learn more here.

: Dental, medical, and vision care services are available for free during a three-day event at the Phoenix Convention Center from July 5-7. Learn more here. Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

Four Peaks

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. 'Choose your adoption fee' at Arizona Humane Society : Dogs and puppies can be adopted for the adoption fee of your choosing through July 3. The special price has been extended to July 4 at PetSmart Scottsdale only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Dogs and puppies can be adopted for the adoption fee of your choosing through July 3. The special price has been extended to July 4 at PetSmart Scottsdale only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Krispy Kreme : Wear red, white, and blue to your local Krispy Kreme and get a free Original Glazed doughnut.

: Wear red, white, and blue to your local Krispy Kreme and get a free Original Glazed doughnut. July 4th fun : Celebrations are taking place across the Valley with free events for the whole family. See the list of July 4th events here.

: Celebrations are taking place across the Valley with free events for the whole family. See the list of July 4th events here. Free spay/neuter services : Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a mobile clinic at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control on July 6. Learn more here.

: Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a mobile clinic at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control on July 6. Learn more here. White Castle : Get a BOGO Coca-Cola Freestyle drink through July 4 and get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here.

: Get a BOGO Coca-Cola Freestyle drink through July 4 and get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here. The White Mountains FREEdom Concert Series : Enjoy more than a dozen free concerts this week! Enjoy rock, country, marching band, jazz, and sax quartet performances. All performances are free to the public and take place at a variety of venues from Pinetop to Snowflake, Arizona. Learn more here.

: Enjoy more than a dozen free concerts this week! Enjoy rock, country, marching band, jazz, and sax quartet performances. All performances are free to the public and take place at a variety of venues from Pinetop to Snowflake, Arizona. Learn more here. STK Steakhouse: For $17.76, get a red, white, and blue steak (topping - lobster tail, blue corn tortilla & garlic cream). Available Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4.

All-Day Happy Hour on Tuesday, July 4

STK Steakhouse

For $17.76, get a red, white, and blue steak (topping - lobster tail, blue corn tortilla & garlic cream). Available Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4. All-Day Happy Hour on Tuesday, July 4 Kona Grill: All-Day Happy Hour on Tuesday, July 4th or get a $12 red, blue, and white margarita flight

All-Day Happy Hour on Tuesday, July 4th or get a $12 red, blue, and white margarita flight Miracle Mile Deli : Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.

: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Crust

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Free transportation to a heat-relief center: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

RELATED: Summer sales heating up this 4th of July

Know of a great deal or freebie we missed? Email smartshopper@abc15.com.