Get a beer for $4 whenever it's above 104 degrees at Four Peaks Brewing Co.

TEMPE, AZ — Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023.

The temperature will be measured off a digital thermometer located outside the building.

The deal is not valid on specialty beers or beers served in a snifter glass.

IF YOU GO:

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

LOCATION: 1340 E. 8th St., Tempe.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

