Spay/neuter, vaccination deals for your pets in July

Get your pets spayed and neutered at a discount at several upcoming events throughout the Valley.

Spay and neuter procedures can benefit your pet's well-being and help reduce the number of animals in rescues and shelters. Fewer unwanted litters allows more space for pets in need without having to euthanize adoptable animals due to the lack of space in kennels around the state and country.

On Spay/Neuter Mobile Day, on July 6, 2023, Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a mobile clinic at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control - MCACC West (2500 S. 27th Ave., Phoenix).

Dogs can get rabies and parvo/distemper vaccines, and cats can get rabies and FVRCP vaccines. The vaccinations are only for surgery patients.

To reserve your spot, you’ll need to register and provide a $33 non-refundable deposit, which covers the costs of post-surgery pain medication and an e-collar.

For an additional fee, pet owners can also get nail trims, microchips, and bordetella vaccines for dogs.

Register online at greaterazpets.org or call 623-466-5755.

—

Pittie Puppy Spay and Neuter Day is on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Purrfurred Pets Veterinary Clinic (15601 W. Bell Rd., Ste. 204, Surprise).

At this event, only pit bull and pit bull mixes between 4-8 months old can get spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines.

To reserve your spot, you’ll need to register and provide a $33 non-refundable deposit, which covers the costs of post-surgery pain medication and an e-collar.

Register online at greaterazpets.org or call 623-466-5755.

—

Another Spay/Neuter Mobile Day will take place on July 11, 2023, at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control - MCACC East (2630 W. Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa). Maricopa County residents can get free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines through a mobile clinic.

Dogs can get rabies and parvo/distemper vaccines, and cats can get rabies and FVRCP vaccines. The vaccinations are only for surgery patients.

To reserve your spot, you’ll need to register and provide a $33 non-refundable deposit, which covers the costs of post-surgery pain medication and an e-collar.

For an additional fee, pet owners can also get nail trims, microchips, and bordetella vaccines for dogs.

Register online at greaterazpets.org or call 623-466-5755.

—

Fix.Adopt.Save. is sponsoring these events.

If you can't make it to one of these appointment-only events, there are other resources for free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries.