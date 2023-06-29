Summer sales heating up this 4th of July

PHOENIX — The biggest sales of the summer are almost here! We talked with RetailMeNot Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath about what you need to know to save the most money.

"I would say for 4th of July concentrate your efforts on home, mattresses, furniture, appliances, that sort of thing. Concentrate your efforts on tech for Prime Day," says McGrath.

She tells us if your home needs a makeover, now is the time to shop.

"4th of July is a really big sales time for big ticket home stuff. It's a very home centric holiday. Like, a lot of long weekends are super seeing big sales on mattresses, appliances. Home Depot's offering up to 35% off appliances. Home decor deals are going on Overstock and Wayfair. Basically, every place that sells home goods is marking them down," says McGrath.

She tells us a lot of the disruptions we saw to the supply chain during the pandemic have eased, and with inflation cooling off too businesses are back to their typical schedule for sales.

"The deals are pretty normal. We're talking, you know, up to 75% off clearance stuff, about 30 to 40% off non-clearance," says McGrath.

And if you can, now is also a good time to start your back-to-school shopping.

"Because summer is passing its midpoint, you're gonna see some good discounts on you know, summer clothing. You're gonna find better pricing towards the end of summer around Labor Day, and a lot of that summer clothing. However, the selection is not going to be as good. So, you kind of have to balance out whether you want a good deal or whether you want a lot of choices," says McGrath.

Her last tip: do your research. You can use websites like camelcamelcamel.com or Keepa.com to find an item's price history. That way you can see if what retailers are offering is actually a good deal or it a store bumped up the price to make it look like you're saving money.

Other sales we found:

The Home Depot Red, White, & Do More Sale

Lowe's July 4th Sale

Target Sizzling Savings Event

JCPenney 4th of July Sale

Walmart Deals for Days

Overstock 4th of July Sale

July 4th Sale at Mattress Firm

Macy's July 4th Sale

Kohl's Epic Deals