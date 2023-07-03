FREE health, medical and dental services in Phoenix from July 5-7

PHOENIX — Dental, medical, and vision care services are available for free during a three-day event at the Phoenix Convention Center this week.

From July 5-7, the “mega clinic” will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis for those needing a variety of treatments and screenings:



Dental : X-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, evaluations

: X-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, evaluations Medical : Well-woman exams, pap smears, back-to-school physicals, heart and lung evaluations, X-rays, orthopedic-bone evaluations, pharmacy and lab services

: Well-woman exams, pap smears, back-to-school physicals, heart and lung evaluations, X-rays, orthopedic-bone evaluations, pharmacy and lab services Vision: Eye evaluations, free glasses

Where: Phoenix Convention Center South Building: 100 N 3rd St., Phoenix

When: July 5 and 6 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.), July 7 (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Entry to the event is free and free childcare is also available on-site.

The event is taking place thanks to the Liberty and Health Alliance.

For more information, click here.