Savings for the tiniest Smart Shoppers during Walmart’s Baby Days

GILBERT, AZ — As our Smart Shopper grocery series continues, we are looking at savings for the tiniest consumers!

The month-long Baby Days savings event is going on at Walmart stores and online through March 31. It offers parents a one-stop-shop, not only on food items, but all things related to babies.

One mother and daughter in Gilbert are on a mission to get everything they need before a new arrival.

“I'm excited! I'm in my nesting period for sure,” Brianna Trevizo, Gilbert, said.

Trevizo’s baby is due in April, so she will get a spring name: Lily. Trevizo’s mom, Viola Lucero, will become a grandmother for the first time.

“It's pretty exciting to see her grow and become a mom of her own,” Lucero, an ABC15 Smart Shopper, said.

Mom knows best, browsing the Baby Days sales at Walmart.

“We think it's really important for new parents, especially, to be able to afford everything they need for their child,” Angela Bill, Walmart Store Manager, said.

Bill knows exactly where to spot big deals for little ones.

“Great pricing on diapers,” she said.

They are savings to meet needs for essentials and safety. Like a Graco convertible seat, right now on rollback from $199 to $149.

“Starting off as a rear-facing infant seat, it will grow into your child, up to a toddler,” Bill told Trevizo.

There are bundles of baby clothing for under $10, including $2.98 separates that can mix and match.

There are also savings on food, from formula to snacks as babies start exploring their taste buds.

“Your yogurt melts on rollback, $3.58,” Bill explained.

A fruit and veggie variety box offers 16 two-packs for $26.34.

There are plenty of deals on organic options as well. A jar of Gerber’s organic is about $1.50, and Walmart offers Jennifer Garner’s organic baby food brand Once Upon A Farm.

“Pricing is really reasonable,” Trevizo said.

Trevizo says she plans to sign up for Walmart’s enhanced baby registry, which lets new parents make checklists for everything they need for their new baby, and enjoy the flexibility of a year of free returns.

She also wants to become a Walmart+ member to take advantage of express deliveries that arrive in 30 minutes to an hour.

“Especially when I have to be home and I have to provide, I love the idea of knowing that I could just at a click of a button have everything delivered,” Trevizo said.

Leaving more time for snuggles.

“It's surreal. It's weird to see your baby, have a baby,” Lucero said. “But it's also very exciting you know, because it's just going to be a blessing, for sure.”

Smart shopping, as these moms get ready to surround little Lily with love.