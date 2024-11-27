Ready for the holidays? Great budget-friendly toy ideas from The Toy Insider

We know every dollar counts when you're trying to get all your holiday shopping done; That's why we sat down with a shopping expert to help you find the hottest toys of the year, that won't break your budget.

The Toy Insider is a website dedicated to showcasing the latest information about children's toys, tech and entertainment, including the trends they're seeing this holiday shopping season.

"Last year we saw prices increasing across every toy category. I think we're seeing the same thing again this year," said Ali Mierzejewski, Editor in Chief at The Toy Insider.

But she says there are still plenty of great options that are budget-friendly.

"I have the Disney Doorables Micro Motion Collectibles from Just Play. This one's so fun because it comes with this little key that when you turn it, your door will open and then you will get your figure to do sort of this little micro motion. So, my Minnie Mouse figure here is blinking. I have an Olaf one back here whose eyes shift as well and it's just a really cute additional way for kids to engage with their collectibles," said Mierzejewski.

The cost is just $9.99. The Disney Doorables are available at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Also hot this year are Figbands! The wearable toys are sold for under $20.

"These are really cute Squishmallow collectibles, tiny little figures that actually have bands on it and you can wear them. So, you can wear your Squishmallows on the go and trade them right on the playground," Mierzejewski added.

She also says if you don't know what to get, you can't go wrong with anything Bluey.

"This is the Bluey Spirograph Jr. play set from Playmonster. It's got all your mini spirograph pieces in here. These are great for little ones, like ages five and up, because they're easy to draw with," said Mierzejewski.

The set includes 24 pages of design paper, Bluey sticker sheets and markers. You can buy this for $29.99 at Amazon and Walmart.

If you have a young music lover, she says the Fisher-Price Rockin' Record Player is another great option. It comes with five double-sided "records" that play 20 different songs.

This is available at Target, Walmart and Amazon for $39.99.

And last but not least, the iconic transformers are getting an upgrade for 2024. The One Power Flip Optimus Prime has four different modes, 25 sound effects and phrases. It also comes with a sword, axe, shield and more accessories. This is available at most major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target for $49.99.

For more ideas from The Toy Insider, check out their Holiday 2024 Gift Guide.