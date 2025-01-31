Mesa store selling Target items for a big discount

MESA, AZ — There's a store in the East Valley that’s selling items on the shelves at Target for half the price.

What started as a garage sale out of Amanda Faena’s home has blossomed into a family business she calls ‘Xkluziv Dealz’ in Mesa.

Faena buys pallets full of random overstock items from Target. They’re new items; the store just had more than they could sell.

“We sell them at a 70-90% discount,” she said.

It’s a discount that might make you ask: is this the real deal?

For this busy mom of five who also still works part-time at a hospital, she says it’s about more than making money.

“It’s also about helping people. I’ve worked at the hospital for eight years and I’ve helped people. I’ve been a CNA. I’ve worked ER in the midst of COVID. So all of that, I’ve already been through that — and to help someone on another level, it’s a good feeling,” Faena said.

