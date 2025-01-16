Meet the Smart Shoppers: Marzia Munari’s grocery cart combines heritage and health

PHOENIX — Throughout 2025, ABC15 is following local Smart Shoppers who want to learn how to become more efficient spenders at the grocery store. They are individuals and families just like yours who are looking to stretch their dollars and make the most impact for their households.

Marzia Munari is a Phoenix mom attempting a balancing act in her grocery cart: capturing smart deals while honoring her cultural heritage.

“I was born in Vicenza, which is close to Venice,” Munari said. “I really lived a lot up in the mountains, close to the Alps.”

She has been in the United States since she was 10 and has been a Phoenician for two decades. Luckily, Italy does not feel too far away when she is picking out ingredients.

“We have spaghetti once a week, maybe,” Munari said.

She is thinking about traditional Italian dishes to make for her family, but always at the forefront for this northwest Phoenix mom is how to combine that culinary culture with health.

“My daughter...I have to really watch her intake of carbs, you know,” Munari said.

Munari’s 20-year-old daughter, Jessica, has Down syndrome. Jessica and Munari’s 83-year-old mother, Rosanna, are also both diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Their health makes every nutrition decision crucial.

“I try to make it more like a Mediterranean diet,” Munari said. “You eat pasta, but you also eat a lot of vegetables and olive oil.”

Beyond the balanced diet, Munari faces another challenge when it comes to her wallet. While she flushes out her grocery list at Fry’s, Munari relies on the Desert Mission Food Bank twice a month.

“I'm blessed that I have it, you know, because without that, we wouldn't be able to pay our mortgage, our electricity,” she said.

The family relies on Social Security to cover additional groceries and Munari has had to make hard decisions.

“I'm not the only one that's feeling this way,” Munari said. “A lot of people maybe not say it, but you know, when you have to choose between, are you going to eat, or are you going to go ahead and pay this bill? What are you going to do?”

Something, like her daughter asking for a laptop for college, becomes a tall order for Munari.

“I was raised, my dad told me, he said, ‘Do you want that, or do you need that? Which one is it?’ You know, so a lot of times I have to make that choice,” Munari said.

With the aid of the food bank, Munari seeks savings where she can.

“Digital coupons. They already clipped them,” Munari said during her shopping trip to Fry’s.

The mom still dreams of celebrating a big milestone this year: taking Jessica to Las Vegas for her 21st birthday.

“So I’m going to start saving now for October!” Munari said. “I love my daughter and my mom.”

Munari is always taking care of her family with the key ingredient of love.

