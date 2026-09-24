How to shop smarter for dietary supplements

PHOENIX — Nearly 60% of Americans now take dietary supplements, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open looking at 25 years of data. With so many options on store shelves, knowing which ones you actually need, and which ones are worth your money, can be a challenge.

Shoppers have widely different supplement routines and opinions.

"Just creatine," Abdi Hussein, of Phoenix, Arizona, said.

"I just turned 50, so maybe a few general vitamin supplements, something like that," Gianluca, of New York, New York, said.

"Uh, no, but I would be open to doing so if I knew more about them," Will Hughes, of Derby, England, said.

Those bottles of dietary supplements can add up.

Mckenzie Dryden, a registered dietitian with HonorHealth Integrative Medicine, says before you spend, figure out what your body actually needs.

"There isn't going to be one supplement that's right for everyone,” Dryden said. “The number one thing: talk to your healthcare provider.”

That could mean getting lab work done.

"Supplements are meant to help to treat or prevent deficiencies of certain vitamins and minerals, and so first I would go to your healthcare provider, ask to get some lab work done," Dryden said. “The other thing is if you are following a more restrictive diet. Maybe you have certain food allergies. You have celiac disease. Also, if you're a vegetarian or a vegan.”

If you do need a supplement, Dryden says not to shop on price alone.

"Take a look at the ingredients list, take a look at that supplement label. Compare the ingredients. Do we see those, and are we getting the same amount as well?” Dryden said. “Because sometimes you might find something cheaper, but you might also be getting less for your money too."

Shoppers should also check labels for certifications, including USP, NSF, and Informed Choice, and pay attention to shelf life.

"Something like a gummy vitamin, the shelf life is a lot shorter than something like a pill, a capsule, a powder," Dryden said.

For the biggest savings, find out whether your diet already provides what you need.

"We don't want to rely solely on supplements. We want to be able to try and get a lot of things from food, which can be a little bit more cost-effective," Dryden said.

Some shoppers are already following the strategy that savings start with what you eat.

"If you're low in something, fair enough,” Hughes said. “But if you're low in fiber, eat more fiber.”

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