How to save money while you fuel up

According to GasBuddy, the national average for gas is under $3 a gallon for the first time in about three years.

Data shows the average for a gallon in Arizona is still above $3, but you can find gas for under that in different parts of the Valley.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says prices always typically drop in the winter months. He says Arizona is above the national average because the state relies on refineries in California, unlike other parts of the country.

Globally, he says some of the issues that caused prices to spike over the past few years have settled down.

"There's been a lot of distance between the pandemic, which did have a major impact on gas prices," De Haan said. "Even Russia's war on Ukraine is now a thousand days old. So there's not quite the amount of risk and that's why, on a yearly basis, prices last year were lower than the year prior, and now this year we're lower than last year."

Looking to save even more money at the pump?

De Haan says one of the best ways to save is to shop around. Don't go to the first gas station you see.

ABC15 has a map of all gas stations across the Valley and their prices here.

You can also consider paying in cash. Some gas stations give up to a 20-cent discount for cash payments.

You can also join loyalty or rewards programs to get points and save.