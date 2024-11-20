Google upgrades AI to help shoppers find the best deals

PHOENIX — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Google is revamping its artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help people track down the best prices.

"We know that based on our statistics, 70% of shoppers say that saving money is the most important need when they're online shopping," said Google Technology Expert, Justin Burr.

Shopping.Google.com is the website to checkout. Then, just type in whatever product you are looking for and it will show you all the different retailers selling that item.

"It's super easy to just see all the different deals. It gives you the percentage of discount right there and you can make the best choice for you," Burr explained.

There's also a page just for deals, where people can shop by category and see different items currently seeing price drops.

"Then, you can also look at when there's some sort of a price drop. You can set a Google alert for that. You can also look at the pricing graph to see, like, have things fluctuated recently? Am I buying it at a high point? Should I be waiting for a lower point?" Burr added.

If you don't know where to start with your shopping list, Google can also help you out with some ideas thanks to the 'Holiday 100' page.

"That's going to show you all of the different trending items and brands and categories, not only in the past little bit but also the past year. And that is just going to give you a really good idea of like, okay, what's hot right now," said Burr.

To learn more, visit shopping.google.com.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your favorite ways to save by emailing Smartshopper@abc15.com