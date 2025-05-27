Fill out FAFSA & score free D-Backs game tickets

If you're a high school senior who recently graduated, you could score two free tickets to an Arizona Diamondbacks game. All you have to do is fill out your FAFSA application.

As part of the ongoing statewide effort to encourage FAFSA completion, the first 1,000 Class of 2025 Arizona high school seniors or graduates who submit the 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form could receive two free tickets to a Diamondbacks regular season game.

The promotion is part of a partnership with the Arizona Board of Regents and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To qualify, students must complete their FAFSA between May 23 and June 30 and meet all promotion guidelines.

For more details, click here.