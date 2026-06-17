Everything you need to know for Amazon Prime Day 2026

Amazon Prime Day is officially back for 2026, and this year, the retailer is kicking off its biggest sale of the summer earlier than usual.

Running from June 23 through June 26, the four-day shopping event will feature millions of deals across fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, tech and more, exclusively for Prime members.

Whether you're stocking up on everyday essentials, shopping for an outdoor summer bash or looking to score a deal on a big ticket tech item you've had your eye on, Prime Day is one of the best times of year to save.

While the sale officially starts on Tuesday, June 23, Amazon has already begun rolling out early discounts, giving shoppers a head start on some of the season's most popular products.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's annual members-only shopping event that offers limited time discounts across thousands of products.

Originally launched in 2015 as a one-day celebration of Amazon's anniversary, the event has grown into one of the retailer's largest sales of the year. In 2026, Prime Day will run for four days, giving shoppers even more time to take advantage of deals across categories.

The sale also includes limited-time "Lightning Deals," and deep discounts on Amazon's own devices (like Echo and Kindle).

How to prepare for Prime Day

To get the best deals:

