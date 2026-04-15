Enjoy free movie night on April 23 at The Glendale Drive-In

GLENDALE, AZ — Bring the family to the Glendale Drive-In on Thursday, April 23, 2026, for an evening of fun without breaking the bank.

West Wind Drive-Ins, which operates Drive-In theaters including the Glendale Drive-In, is hosting a free movie night featuring six films, affordable snacks, and activities.

Admission is free, and gates open at 6 p.m. The films will begin at 8 p.m.

The films being shown that night are: Zootopia 2, Wicked for Good, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, KPop Demon Hunters, Anaconda (2025), and The Bad Guys 2.

Provided by West Wind Drive-Ins

Parking is first-come, first-served, and space is limited, so you’re encouraged to come at least one hour before show time. Arriving early will also offer your family enough time to listen to music, enjoy bounce houses, and more.

IF YOU GO:

West Wind Drive-In

5650 N 55th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301