One person dead, four others hurt after wrong-way crash near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — One person is dead and four others are injured after a wrong-way crash near Tonopah Saturday evening.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 103 just before 7 p.m.

Officials say the wrong-way driver who was traveling eastbound on westbound lanes, was driving a small SUV and struck another car.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene and four others were injured, two of them suffering serious injuries.

The westbound lanes remain closed at 339th Avenue.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.