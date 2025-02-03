DEALS: WMPO entry, coffee, mini golf and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 3-9.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Kona Grill at Desert Ridge is offering 20% off all food during the Waste Management Phoenix Open week, Feb. 3-9, with proof of a WMPO ticket!

at Desert Ridge is offering 20% off all food during the Waste Management Phoenix Open week, Feb. 3-9, with proof of a WMPO ticket! Chula Seafood locations are offering 10% off the entire tab for those who show their same-day Waste Management Phoenix Open ticket. This deal is valid Feb. 3-9.

locations are offering 10% off the entire tab for those who show their same-day Waste Management Phoenix Open ticket. This deal is valid Feb. 3-9. Fazoli's: Score 8 slices of pizza and 10 boneless wings for $18.99 with code Football25, both in-store and online at participating locations. The offer starts Feb. 7 and runs through Feb. 9.

Score 8 slices of pizza and 10 boneless wings for $18.99 with code Football25, both in-store and online at participating locations. The offer starts Feb. 7 and runs through Feb. 9. Starbucks is bringing back "for here" drinks with free refills (on coffee and tea) starting on Jan. 27. Learn more here.

is bringing back "for here" drinks with free refills (on coffee and tea) starting on Jan. 27. Learn more here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a lunch special on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can get a giant white or red slice of pizza, a house or Caesar salad, and a drink for $10.99. Or you can choose just a slice of pizza and drink for $7.49, or just a slice for $4. (Extra toppings are 75 cents each)

is offering a lunch special on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can get a giant white or red slice of pizza, a house or Caesar salad, and a drink for $10.99. Or you can choose just a slice of pizza and drink for $7.49, or just a slice for $4. (Extra toppings are 75 cents each) Angie’s Prime Grill: Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout January and February.

Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout January and February. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Kona Grill : Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations.

: Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion Gastropub: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.



Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



WM Phoenix Open entry: There are options to get free and discounted admission to the annual event!

There are options to get free and discounted admission to the annual event! Crayola Experience Chandler is offering free experiences in celebration of Global Crayola Creativity Week! Crayola Experience Chandler Preschooler Days is happening through Feb. 28 - get free weekday admission for kids 4 and younger. Visit www.crayolaexperience.com/chandler for more information.

is offering free experiences in celebration of Global Crayola Creativity Week! Crayola Experience Chandler Preschooler Days is happening through Feb. 28 - get free weekday admission for kids 4 and younger. Visit www.crayolaexperience.com/chandler for more information. The Promenade Scottsdale is hosting a free Sweetheart Valentine’s Day event from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 8. Check out a DIY flower arranging bar, write love letters, take photo booth pictures, enjoy sweet treats, and more. The event will be outside of Nordstrom Rack.

from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 8. Check out a DIY flower arranging bar, write love letters, take photo booth pictures, enjoy sweet treats, and more. The event will be outside of Nordstrom Rack. On Feb. 5, Great Wolf Lodge’s “2/5/25” flash sale will give families the opportunity to book stays at any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge location (excluding both California locations in Manteca and Garden Grove/Anaheim) for just $25 per person per night, when they book for a group of four and use the code ‘2525’. This limited-time sale is only valid for stays from Feb. 5 to June 19, 2025.

will give families the opportunity to book stays at any U.S. Great Wolf Lodge location (excluding both California locations in Manteca and Garden Grove/Anaheim) for just $25 per person per night, when they book for a group of four and use the code ‘2525’. This limited-time sale is only valid for stays from Feb. 5 to June 19, 2025. Fearless Kitty Rescue: On Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attend a free microchipping event in their north parking lot (16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills). Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes. Learn more here.

On Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attend a free microchipping event in their north parking lot (16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills). Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes. Learn more here. Puttshack is offering fun experiences during the People’s Open in Scottsdale from February 3-6 — get a free game of mini golf with a guest, cocktails, photo-ops and more. Puttshack is also offering half off a second game all day Monday through Thursday! Book online for your next visit here.

is offering fun experiences during the People’s Open in Scottsdale from February 3-6 — get a free game of mini golf with a guest, cocktails, photo-ops and more. Puttshack is also offering half off a second game all day Monday through Thursday! Book online for your next visit here. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.

is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.



Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.