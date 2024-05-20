DEALS: Memorial Day specials, margaritas and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, 20-26.

Memorial Day savings



Broken Yolk Café is recognizing veterans from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Veterans can receive 50% off their order as a “thank you” for their service.

is recognizing veterans from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Veterans can receive 50% off their order as a “thank you” for their service. Z’Tejas : Arizonans can preorder “Fajitas and Ritas,” which gives guests the option to take home marinated chicken, beef, or combination fajitas, seasonal rice, a choice of black or borracho beans, chips and salsa. This package serves four people for $65, and you can order online. Thirty-two-ounce containers of margaritas in four different flavors will also be available.

: Arizonans can preorder “Fajitas and Ritas,” which gives guests the option to take home marinated chicken, beef, or combination fajitas, seasonal rice, a choice of black or borracho beans, chips and salsa. This package serves four people for $65, and you can order online. Thirty-two-ounce containers of margaritas in four different flavors will also be available. French café la Madeleine is offering a signature picnic lunch package which includes chicken salade, butter croissants, fresh fruit salade, tomato basil pesto pasta, and four chocolate chunk cookies starting at $42.99 for Memorial Day weekend. The all-weekend offer can be redeemed by ordering online, through the app, or in-store.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Macayo’s Mexican Food : On May 26, diners can get a 16-ounce Grande Margarita de Macayo for just 78 cents!

: On May 26, diners can get a 16-ounce Grande Margarita de Macayo for just 78 cents! Cinnaholic Queen Creek : To celebrate the opening on Friday, May 24, members of the Queen Creek community can enjoy one of Cinnaholic’s delicious cinnamon rolls for only $2 from 10: a.m. to 2 p.m., limit of one roll per guest!

: To celebrate the opening on Friday, May 24, members of the Queen Creek community can enjoy one of Cinnaholic’s delicious cinnamon rolls for only $2 from 10: a.m. to 2 p.m., limit of one roll per guest! LDV Winery Tasting Room : On May 25, all day long guests can enjoy $5 off the Taste of LDV Wine Flight.

: On May 25, all day long guests can enjoy $5 off the Taste of LDV Wine Flight. White Castle : Throughout May, get $25 gift cards for just $19.21 paying homage to its founding year of 1921. Between May 25-27, get $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders, redeemable using code CLUTCHDEAL on the app or a digital coupon available on White Castle’s social media channels.

: Throughout May, get $25 gift cards for just $19.21 paying homage to its founding year of 1921. Between May 25-27, get $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders, redeemable using code CLUTCHDEAL on the app or a digital coupon available on White Castle’s social media channels. Johnny Rockets : Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here.

Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas! Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150).

is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150). Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Macayo’s Mexican Food: Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10.



Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30.

teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

Things to do



Free pickleball clinics : Nature Made is hosting free pickleball clinics at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday mornings in May. Sign up for your spot and see the full schedule here.

Matt York/AP In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)

: Nature Made is hosting free pickleball clinics at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday mornings in May. Sign up for your spot and see the full schedule here. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Museum of Illusions is celebrating students in May! Students can get $4 off admission (walk-in only) by presenting their Student ID at the door (discount applies to adult tickets only).

is celebrating students in May! Students can get $4 off admission (walk-in only) by presenting their Student ID at the door (discount applies to adult tickets only). Tempe Youth Transit Pass: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

