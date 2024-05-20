Watch Now
Go to 40 home D-Backs home games for less than $5 each with Ballpark Summer Pass

The 2024 pass is valid for all games at Chase Field from June through August
The summer pass gets you access to all home games from June - August for under $5 per game.
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 20, 2024
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are once again offering their Ballpark Summer Pass, offering you access to all summer home games for one price!

The 2024 pass is on sale now, for a limited time, for $179 — meaning you can go to all 40 home games from June through August for under $5 per game.

Pass holders can also upgrade seats for each game, link accounts so you can sit with your family and friends who also have the pass, and get guest passes.

Here are some of the freebies you can also get when you attend games with the pass:

  • Four-Home Run Tee courtesy of Talking Stick & Casino Arizona on June 15
  • Father’s Day Polo courtesy of Sanderson Ford on June 16
  • Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobblehead on June 29
  • Star Wars Night with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper Bobblehead courtesy of Cox on July 13
  • D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony with Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez Tee on July 27
  • NL Champions Replica Ring on August 10

Get the pass online here or through the MLB Ballpark app.

