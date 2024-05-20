Go to 40 home D-Backs home games for less than $5 each with Ballpark Summer Pass

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are once again offering their Ballpark Summer Pass, offering you access to all summer home games for one price!

The 2024 pass is on sale now, for a limited time, for $179 — meaning you can go to all 40 home games from June through August for under $5 per game.

Pass holders can also upgrade seats for each game, link accounts so you can sit with your family and friends who also have the pass, and get guest passes.

Here are some of the freebies you can also get when you attend games with the pass:

Four-Home Run Tee courtesy of Talking Stick & Casino Arizona on June 15

Father’s Day Polo courtesy of Sanderson Ford on June 16

Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobblehead on June 29

Star Wars Night with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper Bobblehead courtesy of Cox on July 13

D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony with Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez Tee on July 27

NL Champions Replica Ring on August 10

Get the pass online here or through the MLB Ballpark app.