Time to fill the tank! Circle K offering 40 cents a gallon off of fuel on May 23

PHOENIX — Fuel up at a discount during Circle K's Fuel Day on Thursday, May 23!

Circle K is offering 40 cents off each gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m. at participating locations. The discount will be given at the pump with no coupon necessary.

The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time, Circle K says.

To see if your local Circle K location is offering this deal, visit their website.

You'll also be doing something positive when you fuel up on Thursday: 10% of profits from fuel sales during that time will go to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Circle K says.

Last year, the company announced a new rewards program, Inner Circle, that offers fuel discounts. That means those who are members could be able to get even more money off per gallon on Thursday afternoon.

The program offers 25 cents off per gallon during your first five fill-ups and five free drinks, plus other fuel discounts and deals throughout your membership.

You can also get any size Polar Pop or Froster for just 79 cents all summer long.