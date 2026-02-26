Meal prep without the prep work is trending at grocery stores

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Grocery stores are getting creative as families look for ways to save time and money at dinnertime. Across social media, shoppers are showcasing a popular deal from Whole Foods Market: four premade meals for $35 — designed to feed a family without the hassle of cooking from scratch.

For Scottsdale shopper Matt Nawrocki, the appeal is simple.

“You could just heat it right up and go to town,” Nawrocki said.

The family-size trays to serve four allow customers to mix and match one protein with two sides. Nawrocki opted for grilled salmon with sesame noodles and quinoa.

“Based on the quality of the ingredients that I see here and the quantity, I'd say it is quite a very good value,” Nawrocki said.

The bundle breaks down to about $8.75 per serving — a price some shoppers say compares favorably to fast food.

“When you're thinking about going out to eat, even at like McDonald's, the typical meal there is going to push 10, 12 dollars,” Nawrocki said. “Having a meal like this, on the other hand, would be a much healthier option.”

Beyond cost, convenience is a major factor.

“It's very helpful to be able to have prepared options, so I don't have to, you know, sit mess with an oven and have to budget a bunch of time,” Nawrocki said.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says time savings are driving the popularity of these bundles.

“So many of us are working full-time. We're rushing around. We've got kids at home to feed, and so these family meals are really helpful,” Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert with TrueTrae.com, said. “I typically see them around Thanksgiving, but I'm excited to see that other retailers are offering these options for families who have limited time.”

Bodge notes that shoppers do pay slightly more for convenience compared to cooking from scratch.

“Obviously, if you're not preparing the food yourself, you will pay a little bit more. But it may save hours of prep time, and if you have limited time, this is a really good solution a couple of times a week,” Bodge said.

Other retailers are jumping into the trend as well. Sam’s Club offers build-your-own meal bundles with proteins and sides priced around $12 each, along with Member’s Mark sushi trays and a high-protein penne pasta for $17.15. Even fast-food chains are marketing family-sized bundles.

“The Chipotle family bundle is about $50 to $65, so that's the kind of range you should be looking at. Obviously, if you're looking for value, stick to the lower end,” Bodge said.

For Nawrocki, the combination of trusted brands, portion size, and price makes the deal worth repeating.

“They come from established brands. And certainly, knowing that the quality would be to the level that I would find acceptable, I would certainly be up to try for sure,” Nawrocki said.

As grocery prices remain a focus for many households, these pre-made meal bundles are emerging as a middle ground — offering families a way to skip takeout without spending hours in the kitchen.

