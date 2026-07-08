Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas in Arizona this Thursday

PHOENIX — Drivers in Arizona looking for relief at the pump are in luck on Thursday.

According to a news release from Circle K, the convenience store chain is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, July 9.

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The one-day "Inner Circle Fuel Celebration" runs for a full 24 hours, from midnight to 11:59 p.m., at more than 600 participating locations across Arizona and Nevada.

To take advantage of the steep discount, customers must be enrolled in Circle K's free rewards program, Inner Circle.

Drivers who aren't already members can sign up for free by:



Downloading the Circle K app and creating an account

Joining online via the Circle K website

Texting "JOIN" to 25050

Entering a mobile number at the pump or checkout register to receive a quick enrollment link via text

According to the news release, the discount is limited to 35 gallons per transaction and is for one-time use only. Customers must enter the phone number associated with their Inner Circle account at the pump or inside at the register before paying to redeem the offer.

The 40-cent discount will be reflected in the price on the pump during the promotion. Customers can check the Circle K app or website to find their nearest participating location.