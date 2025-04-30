Bring 15 cans of food and get a Castles N' Coasters unlimited pass for $15 on May 4

PHOENIX — You can get into Castles N' Coasters at a big discount this weekend with a donation to help families in need.
On May 4, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., if you donate 15 cans of food, you can get an Unlimited Thrill Ride Pass ($50 value) for just $15. The ticket voucher is good for all-day rides on Desert Storm, Patriot, Free Fall, and other attractions.
The food donations will go to St. Mary's Food Bank.
Here’s what to know about donations:
- Canned food items are required for each person to qualify for the $15 deal.
- You can bring the food donations to the front entrance of Castles N' Coasters for drop-off
- The following donation items (12 ounces or larger) are the only ones accepted to receive the coupon:
- Peanut butter
- Canned chicken and other meats
- Canned meals (pasta, chili, tuna)
- Canned vegetables (corn, green beans, carrots, etc.)
- Canned fruit (pears, peaches, mixed fruit, etc.
- All other items will not be accepted, including all beverages and packaged food. Canned food ONLY.