Bring 15 cans of food and get a Castles N' Coasters unlimited pass for $15 on May 4

PHOENIX — You can get into Castles N' Coasters at a big discount this weekend with a donation to help families in need.

On May 4, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., if you donate 15 cans of food, you can get an Unlimited Thrill Ride Pass ($50 value) for just $15. The ticket voucher is good for all-day rides on Desert Storm, Patriot, Free Fall, and other attractions.

The food donations will go to St. Mary's Food Bank.

Here’s what to know about donations:

