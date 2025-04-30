Watch Now
Bring 15 cans of food and get a Castles N' Coasters unlimited pass for $15 on May 4

Food donations will benefit St. Mary's Food Bank
PHOENIX — You can get into Castles N' Coasters at a big discount this weekend with a donation to help families in need. 

On May 4, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., if you donate 15 cans of food, you can get an Unlimited Thrill Ride Pass ($50 value) for just $15. The ticket voucher is good for all-day rides on Desert Storm, Patriot, Free Fall, and other attractions.

The food donations will go to St. Mary's Food Bank.

Here’s what to know about donations: 

  • Canned food items are required for each person to qualify for the $15 deal.
  • You can bring the food donations to the front entrance of Castles N' Coasters for drop-off
  • The following donation items (12 ounces or larger) are the only ones accepted to receive the coupon:
    • Peanut butter
    • Canned chicken and other meats
    • Canned meals (pasta, chili, tuna)
    • Canned vegetables (corn, green beans, carrots, etc.)
    • Canned fruit (pears, peaches, mixed fruit, etc.
    • All other items will not be accepted, including all beverages and packaged food. Canned food ONLY.

