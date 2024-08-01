WATCH: Parts of West Valley still recovering from last week's monsoon storms

Some residents in the West Valley are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they wait for insurance companies to provide a quote for repairs after last week's powerful monsoon storms.

Some had to take debris to Phoenix transfer stations, which collected nearly 10 tons in the past week.

During the storms, thousands of utility customers were without power after nearly 70 distribution and transmission poles needed to be repaired.

The Phoenix metro area has a slight chance of isolated showers and storms through the weekend and early next week.

Watch the video in the player above to see how residents have been dealing with storm damage.