Phoenix fire, police create fireworks safety task force, urges caution with fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department are creating a task force to help spread awareness of firework dangers and are urging communities to celebrate July 4 with fireworks safely.

Thousands of people are injured by fireworks every year, with most injuries happening around the Fourth of July, data shows.

Phoenix Fire officials demonstrated the dangers of fireworks by putting the festive explosives to the test in a controlled environment.

In educating the community last year, Phoenix Fire Captain DJ Lee said they saw a 37% decrease in fireworks-related fires last year compared to the previous year.

The Phoenix Police Department says it will also be increasing staff around the holidays, cracking down on illegal fireworks use.

“Each precinct will have additional two-person unit in the precinct to address fireworks calls for service because, as you might expect, we get an increase elevated for calls of service during that time frame,” said Lt. Brian Rimsza with Phoenix police.

Legal fireworks include sparklers or fireworks that create smoke from the ground. Illegal fireworks are ones that go up into the air or explode, officials say.

Here are some fireworks safety tips from the Phoenix Fire Department for a fun and safe holiday:



Keep spectators at a safe distance: Data shows fireworks-related injuries where Phoenix Fire responded to treat a patient were a result of someone standing too close or being hit with a firework as it went off.

Choose a safe location: Keep them away from ignition sources (buildings, dry brush, trees, debris, etc.)

Dispose of fireworks properly: It is important to soak them for at least 24 hours prior to putting them in the trash can. Even then, it is important not to have the trash can against the house, in the garage, or near dry brush that would allow a fire to extend.

Secure your pets. Pets can get spooked by fireworks, leading to injuries or loss. July 4th is one of the busiest days of the year in terms of animal shelter intakes. Here's what to do if you have a lost or found pet.

The best course of action is to leave fireworks to the professionals; there are many professional fireworks displays to enjoy around the Valley and state this year.