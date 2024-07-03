Fireworks sent thousands to the hospital last year. Here are some safety tips

Around 9,700 people were treated in emergency rooms due to fireworks injuries in 2023, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than half, about 66%, took place in the weeks before and after the Fourth of July holiday.

These accidents led to eight firework-related deaths in 2023.

Teenagers between 15 and 19 years old had the highest estimated rate of firework injuries requiring emergency department treatment.

Being cautious is important. Sparklers, for example, burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

So how can you keep yourself and others safe during the holiday?

Consider these safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:



Check that fireworks are legal in your area.

Only purchase fireworks labeled for consumer use.

Don’t use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keep a bucket of water handy. Use this to soak used fireworks or sparklers.

Light fireworks one at a time.

Never point fireworks at anyone.

Don’t put any part of your body directly over the fireworks while lighting the fuse.

For some perspective, data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission analyzed by the American Pyrotechnics Association shows the number firework-related injuries in 2023 were less than half the number of grill-related injuries. A total of 20,217 injuries were related to grills in 2023.

Firework-related injuries have also been generally trending downward in the past few decades.

For example, in 1993 there were 11.7 injuries per 100,000 pounds of fireworks, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. In 2022, that number was 2.2, and in 2023, it was 3.6.