Monsoon aftermath: What to do with trash and debris caused by storms

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms Wednesday night left many West Valley homeowners wondering where they could get help to clean up branches and large debris.

Spencer Blake with Public Works reminds homeowners to check the bulk trash schedule to see if their debris will be picked up in the coming weeks.

Starting September 30th, bulk trash will move to appointment only. If you can move the debris on your own, the transfer station is also an option.

City of Phoenix residential customers can drop off up to one ton - for free - every month if they bring their ID and a city services bill.

The locations for the transfer station are:



30205 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85085 – north gate transfer station.

3060 S 27th Ave Phoenix AZ 85009 South of Lower Buckeye for the 27th Ave transfer station.

If debris is on public property and considered demolition materials that don’t qualify for bulk trash pick-up, you can contact the 24/7 maintenance hotline at 602.262.6441.

If the debris is on private property or not blocking the right of way, the resident would need to handle clean up on their own, according to the Phoenix Streets Department.

Click the following links for more information on: Transfer stations, Public Works bulk trash, and Resources for monsoon cleanup.