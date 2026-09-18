Video shows school resource officer getting into physical altercation with student at West Point High School

TOLLESON, AZ — A school resource officer will not be on West Point High School's campus as an investigation is underway involving an altercation with a student, according to officials with the Tolleson Union High School District.

Video was sent to ABC15, showing what appears to be a school resource officer getting into a physical altercation with a student.

In the footage, the officer comes up behind the student. A confrontation follows, and the student is taken to the ground and held there as a crowd of students surrounds them. At one point, the officer appears to strike the student.

It is not yet known what happened before the incident took place.

The identity of the officer has not been confirmed. Avondale Police have been contacted for more information.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The Tolleson Union High School District released a statement in response to the video:

"The District is aware of an incident involving a student and a School Resource Officer at West Point High School. The matter is currently under investigation, and the officer will not be on campus while the investigation is underway. The District takes matters involving the safety and well-being of our students and staff seriously, and is committed to a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident. We are gathering available information and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation," a TUHSD spokesperson told ABC15.

The district added that, because this is an active matter involving a student, it is limited in any additional information it can provide at this time.

This story is developing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.