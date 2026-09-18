Police investigation involving driver who fled from officers shuts down portion of Grand Avenue in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — A portion of Grand Avenue is shut down Friday morning after a crash and police investigation involving a driver who fled from officers.

The incident started around 10 p.m. Thursday when officers approached a vehicle that was parked in an unusual area and hearing apparent gunshots. The driver then took off, and officers followed the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed southeast on Grand Avenue when it struck another vehicle near Thompson Ranch Road.

The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head, which appeared to be self-inflicted. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

El Mirage police and Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

The southeast lanes of Grand Avenue between Thompson Ranch Road and North 113 Avenue are closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Check current traffic conditions here.