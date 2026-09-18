Deadly shooting investigation shuts down Main Street in Avondale Friday morning

AVONDALE, AZ — A portion of Main Street in Avondale is shut down Friday morning due to an investigation into a deadly shooting.

Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to a shooting along Main Street near 4th Street. A man was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Video from the scene shows a large number of armed officers and the roadway blocked as officers continue to investigate a home in the area.

Main Street is closed between 7th Street and 4th Street and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police did not say whether any suspects were identified or in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Avondale Police Department at 623‑333‑7001 or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.