Tolleson Union superintendent sues Rep. Matt Gress for defamation

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Union High School District superintendent has filed a lawsuit against state Rep. Matt Gress, alleging defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional interference with business expectancies.

The feud between Superintendent Calles and Rep. Gress has been public and ongoing since the Tolleson Union High School District gave a bailout to the Isaac Elementary School District, which was facing financial problems.

The $25 million property leaseback deal gave Isaac enough money to keep their schools open during a financial crisis in early 2025.

Calles filed a lawsuit earlier this month, alleging that the claims Rep. Gress made against Calles hurt the superintendent’s private consulting firm. According to the lawsuit, Calles’ firm provides services including public-sector finance, cooperative purchasing programs and education-related governmental transactions.

When the Isaac School District was found insolvent, Calles had provided some advice; however, Calles previously told ABC15 he never took any money from the district.

Since the transaction, Rep. Gress has been calling for more transparency from the Tolleson Union District. As part of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, state lawmakers questioned Calles and his district. Eventually, members voted for an audit of the school district .

According to the lawsuit, Calles claims Gress published false statements that lead to Calles losing business with his consulting firm, adding that the statements “falsely implied” that Calles and his firm “improperly obtained or misused public funds.”

In examples regarding Calles losing business, the lawsuit states a long-time consultant affiliated with Calles’ firm was told he needed to “discontinue his association… following public criticism… arising from Rep. Gress’ statements.”

The lawsuit lists at least two other instances of school districts or individuals ceasing their use of his consulting firm.

“These terminations occurred as a result of Representative Gress’s public accusations that the plaintiff engaged in illegal or corrupt conduct,” the lawsuit said, adding that the representative’s accusations damaged the relationship with schools and resulted in lost opportunities.

The lawsuit also said due to Mr. Gress’ actions, Calles has been “damaged” and has suffered “mental anguish, emotional distress, pain and suffering, humiliation, harm to his reputation and loss of enjoyment of life.”

Calles seeks financial damages and the court to declare Gress’ statements as false.

ABC15 reached out to both Calles and Gress for statements. Gress said he has yet to review the lawsuit.