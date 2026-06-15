Pregnant female dies from gunshot wound Monday near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a pregnant female at a motel near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the scene, just east of the freeway, for a medical service involving a pregnant female.

When emergency crews arrived, they learned the woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she died. Medical staff was able to save the baby's life. The baby's current condition is unknown. The female's name or age has not been provided.

Officers were then dispatched to the motel to investigate.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.