New lawsuit accuses Tolleson SRO of using excessive force on a student

TOLLESON, AZ — A new lawsuit accuses a former Tolleson school resource officer of using excessive force against a 16-year-old student during an on-campus confrontation in 2024.

The complaint, filed on behalf of Vasquez Romero, claims the then-11th grader was leaving the school’s front office, as directed, when School Resource Officer Eric Hendrix confronted him outside.

According to the court documents, Officer Hendrix punched the teen in the face several times, delivered a knee strike, and continued using force after Vasquez Romero was handcuffed, with Officer Diana Rivas helping restrain him, until a supervising sergeant ordered him to stop.

The lawsuit also alleges Hendrix never activated his body-worn camera, but that school surveillance video captured the incident.

Two independent reviews back the allegations. The school district commissioned its own review. Tolleson Police conducted a separate use-of-force investigation. Both found Hendrix’s actions were excessive and unjustified.

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The lawsuit names the city, the police department, the school district, and several officers as defendants, alleging battery, excessive force, negligent training, and negligence.

“This case is not about revenge. It is about ensuring that every student is treated with dignity, respect, and appropriate care by the adults entrusted with their safety,” Caitlin Engstrand, Vasquez Romero’s attorney with National Injury Attorneys, said in a statement.

The school district did not respond to ABC15’s request for comment. The City and Police Department tell ABC15 there is no comment at this time.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial. Vasquez Romero is seeking damages for medical expenses, emotional distress, and other losses.