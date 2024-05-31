Watch Now
Police records show multiple 911 calls to home before Surprise hostage situation

Six of seven calls made recently involved concerns about 51-year-old Todd Marchetti
On Thursday, Surprise police confirmed they had responded to the home several times since the beginning of April.
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 01:25:06-04

ABC15 has learned new details after a hostage situation turned standoff turned house fire in Surprise. On Thursday, police confirmed they had responded to the home several times since the beginning of April.

The most recent call was made on May 17 when police said a 7-month-old and his mom, Allie, were held hostage for hours by the baby's father, 51-year-old Todd Marchetti. It started as a domestic violence situation but ended with a home up in flames and baby Jaxson shot multiple times.

The home Allie and her baby were staying in at the time was her parents', Micheal and Susan Norman, who were away on a cruise at the time.

New police records obtained by ABC15 show that day in May was not the first call from the Surprise home involving Marchetti.

There were seven calls to police, and ABC15 was told six of those involved concerns about Marchetti. One of those was placed May 3, and the summary showed that Allie was reporting threats made by Marchetti. She also told police the baby's father had access to weapons, and she was concerned he would show up at her parents' home.

ABC15 sat down with baby Jaxson's grandparents this week. The 7-month-old, at last check, is back in the ICU recovering from another surgery. The Norman's told ABC15, they were confident Marchetti was there to hurt them. The couple described Marchetti's relationship with their daughter as abusive and unhealthy.

