Baby who was shot multiple times in Surprise remains in ICU

SURPRISE, AZ — A 7-month-old boy who was shot multiple times during a hostage situation in Surprise remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Baby Jaxson's family tells ABC15 that he is back in the ICU after having another surgery. His family says he is in stable condition.

On May 17, Jaxson was shot multiple times at a home while he and his mother were being held hostage by his father.

Police say they originally received a call from a woman around 11:30 a.m. who said she escaped from being held hostage since 3 a.m. after the father of her child broke into her house. The woman also told police that the baby was still inside and could be in danger.

RELATED: Valley community gathering donations for family of 7-month-old shot multiple times

Later when officers entered the house they found Jaxson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

During the incident, a large house fire erupted and the suspect was located hours later with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

ABC15 will keep in touch with the family and bring you updates on Jaxson's condition as he recovers from his injuries.