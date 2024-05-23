Valley community gathering donations for family of 7-month-old shot multiple times

SURPRISE, AZ — People across the Valley have jumped in to help after a domestic violence incident ended with a 7-month-old seriously injured and a family's home on fire.

Family friends told ABC15 Wednesday, the baby, Jaxson, is now out of the ICU and making progress. Jaxson and his family lost close to everything in a fire, but now community members are gathering donations hoping to help.

"They're so strong I can't imagine," said Angela Urquia.

She told ABC15 that, with a 6-month-old herself, she felt called to help.

"They are only a week apart," said Urquia.

Almost immediately, Urquia and others started to gather donations for not only Jaxson and his mom Allie, but also Allie's parents. The young mom had been staying with her parents, so it was their home that burned. Jaxson's grandparents feared the worst for baby Jaxson, as they rushed to get back to the Valley from vacation.

"To watch your house on TV burning to the ground, I don't even know how to explain that to people," said Jaxson's grandfather, Micheal Norman.

Urquia and a network of people are now gathering clothes, diapers, and necessities.

"They are just so blessed that they are safe and well, and Jaxson is going to be the little warrior that he is," said Urquia. "This is the least we can do."

Family friends shared on Wednesday that Jaxson, despite being shot multiple times, is now out of the ICU and making progress.

"I hope and pray to one day hug him myself," said Urquia.

HOW TO HELP: Angela Urquia is the Surprise mom that I interviewed. Her church is helping as a drop-off location during business hours. The information that people need is below. We will also have this linked in our web story, and more from our interview tonight at 10 on @abc15… https://t.co/R2CdJLa5Zb pic.twitter.com/cPVH7Tw1IK — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 23, 2024

Urquia tells ABC15 she has some donations at home and her church, Radiant Church of Surprise, is also serving as a drop-off location during their business hours. The church is located at 15522 W Paradise Lane.

"As far as Jaxson's needs, he still needs some clothing," said Urquia. "We've gotten a good amount, but he's in 18-month clothing. We've gotten tons of size three diapers, so I think moving up to the next one."

Just one of Urquia's social media posts with donation information has already been shared over 150 times.

Urquia said Allie and her family are blown away by the community support and donations.

Everyone donating is hoping to help provide healing, as the family slowly starts to move forward.

Urquia has posted information on how to donate on Facebook.