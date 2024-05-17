Public asked to avoid area of Loop 303 and Cactus Road amid 'active scene' in Surprise
It's not yet clear what has led to the large police response
Surprise police are asking the public to avoid an area near Loop 303 and Cactus Road because of an "active scene."
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 16:24:52-04
It's not yet clear what has led to the large police response.
ABC15 has a crew heading to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.
