Crews are battling a large fire at a Surprise landfill

SURPRISE, AZ — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Surprise landfill.

The fire sparked Friday afternoon at the landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from across the Valley.

Crews from multiple departments are assisting with the efforts, including Surprise, Phoenix, Sun City, AFMA, Buckeye, Peoria, and Glendale.

Officials say it may take a few days to fully contain the fire.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.